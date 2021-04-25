Base Protocol (BASE) One Day Volume Hits $182,964.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00003673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $182,964.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00064124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00060017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.70 or 0.00692429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.69 or 0.07780627 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,387,943 coins and its circulating supply is 1,672,526 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

