Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.35 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $56.34 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hegic has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00063914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00060318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00094403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.85 or 0.00690636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,679.54 or 0.07657796 BTC.

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

