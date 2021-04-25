$5.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce sales of $5.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.82 billion and the lowest is $5.81 billion. Flex reported sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $23.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.67 billion to $23.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $25.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. 3,007,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,660. Flex has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

