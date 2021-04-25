$1.11 EPS Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.12. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Shares of RCII traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,689. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $64.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,783,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after buying an additional 469,755 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after buying an additional 422,933 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,805,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 241,703 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

