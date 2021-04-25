Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.42

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.65 billion and $1.05 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00273801 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00036386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.42 or 0.01044592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,249 coins and its circulating supply is 22,918,382,716 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.