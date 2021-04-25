Analysts Anticipate Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will report sales of $57.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $58.30 million. Twin Disc posted sales of $68.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $212.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $218.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $240.65 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $256.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,440. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.