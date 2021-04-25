$510.41 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce sales of $510.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $512.95 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $497.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 930,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,811. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

