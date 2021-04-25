Zacks: Brokerages Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.00. PetIQ reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,577,735 shares of company stock worth $55,593,106. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PETQ traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 594,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,223. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

