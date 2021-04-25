Brokerages Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

