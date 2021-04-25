Analysts Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of ContraFect stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. ContraFect has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ContraFect by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ContraFect by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ContraFect by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

