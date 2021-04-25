$457.33 Million in Sales Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post $457.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.70 million and the highest is $457.95 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $411.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. 103,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,607. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

