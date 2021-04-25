Brokerages Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.50. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

PAA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 2,800,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,697. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after purchasing an additional 993,717 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,789,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 327,990 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 2,136,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,847,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,460,000 after acquiring an additional 818,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.