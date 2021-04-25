SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading Down 27.5% Over Last Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00003334 BTC on exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $168.16 million and $10.39 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.05 or 0.00697260 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015275 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

