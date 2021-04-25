Emerald Crypto Market Capitalization Achieves $249,959.69 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $249,959.69 and $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

