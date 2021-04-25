SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,165. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,689,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 136.5% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 245,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 141,533 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.20. 802,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,985. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,915.08 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

