Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.10. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 65,802 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 287,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

