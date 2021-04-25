Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $20.11 million and $10.94 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00064250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00093906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.45 or 0.00684393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.75 or 0.07754355 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

