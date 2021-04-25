Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,720 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.8% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 107,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $1,698,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.