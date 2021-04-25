Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post $1.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.38.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $261.15. 21,499,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,395,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day moving average is $226.98. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $169.39 and a 52 week high of $261.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

