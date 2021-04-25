Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE MTN traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,807. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 292.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $153.09 and a 52 week high of $334.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

