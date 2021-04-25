Stealth (XST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,352.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $9,352.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 374% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003513 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020407 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,354,882 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

