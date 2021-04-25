Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

NYSE MCD opened at $234.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.02. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.