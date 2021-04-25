Analysts Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.97. McDonald’s posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $234.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.02. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.24.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.