McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.1% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

MCD stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.58. 2,137,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,999. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

