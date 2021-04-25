$1.68 EPS Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.49. American Express reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 479.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.06. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after purchasing an additional 377,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $144.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,400,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,655. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

