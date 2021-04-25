Brokerages Set NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) PT at $24.11

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,420. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

