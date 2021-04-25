Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report sales of $43.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.23 million. Repay reported sales of $39.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $183.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $184.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $213.03 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $214.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Repay stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 510,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,036. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. Repay has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 199,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Repay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 855,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.