Lambda Price Hits $0.0725 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $107.18 million and approximately $57.06 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lambda has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00064267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00018301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00094136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00683515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.81 or 0.07701153 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

