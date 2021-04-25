Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
RYCEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,954,079. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.22.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
