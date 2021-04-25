Terry L. Blaker Buys 75 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Terry L. Blaker’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.03. 3,783,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

