Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

NYSE KMT traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. 532,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

