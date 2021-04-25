Egretia (EGT) Tops One Day Volume of $5.30 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Egretia coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $18.42 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00064533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00094229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.00 or 0.00686414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.06 or 0.07752022 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.