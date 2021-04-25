Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Potbelly posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,130 shares of company stock worth $910,352 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Potbelly by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBPB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 58,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $167.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

