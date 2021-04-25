Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.55. Newmont posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,878,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,846. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.