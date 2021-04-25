Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Lannett posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lannett by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 327,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lannett by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 382,804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. 400,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,749. The company has a market cap of $203.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

