LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.42. 36,414,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,671,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $209.50 and a 12 month high of $342.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.