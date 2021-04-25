Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 859 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $231.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

