Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 124,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.55. 6,763,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,853,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93. The firm has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

