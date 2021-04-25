Hoertkorn Richard Charles Buys 3,350 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

WFC stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

