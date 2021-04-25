IBM Retirement Fund Has $3.35 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. United Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in CVS Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.