Hoertkorn Richard Charles Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 5.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NYSE PG opened at $133.94 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $329.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.