Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 150,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

