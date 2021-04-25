Emerson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. 6,035,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,648. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

