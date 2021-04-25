Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives $22.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

STLA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,041. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.3813 dividend. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $73,695,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $8,502,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $2,274,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,961,000.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

