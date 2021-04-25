Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIREF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $2.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS BIREF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. 43,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $643.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

