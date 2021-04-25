Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

