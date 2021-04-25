Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,496,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.