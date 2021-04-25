Pundi X Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00064952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00094191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.13 or 0.00684645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.66 or 0.07740986 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

