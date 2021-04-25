Permission Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $21.94 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00271238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.49 or 0.01037649 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,547.56 or 0.99735129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.38 or 0.00638859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

