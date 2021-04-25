$11.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce sales of $11.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.46 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $10.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $46.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.98 billion to $48.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.43 billion to $55.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 50,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 23.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 285,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after acquiring an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.11. 3,461,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,068. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

